If your kid’s idea of a good time includes hurtling toward concrete at 81 miles per hour, slurping frozen lemonade, and the occasional long line, skip the local playground and schlep the family out to one of these eight nearby theme parks, each featuring accessibility accommodations able to meet most guests needs. Whether your little has a soft spot for Big Bird, a sweet tooth, or a need for speed, we’ve rounded up a list of amusement wonderlands that will close out summer with screams of delight. Read on to find out about eight great local amusement parks and their accessibility programs.