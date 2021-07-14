Cancel
Orange County, TX

Striving for equality for all

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a flyer announcing a Leadership forum, it is described as an open forum, to briefly introduce the history and facts and oppression of people of color and the poor in the U.S. and discuss how protest and riots in other states are affecting ones understanding of ones culture and society. “We will explore what changes are occurring in our community,” Orange Councilmember Terrie Salter said. “We will highlight critical legal issues of criminal justice, civil rights, human rights and economic concerns to name only a few. It is not just happening in big cities but in small towns as well. This is so important. When something is occulting, no one wants to speak out unless it happens to them. We need to be proactive in change for the betterment of everyone.”



