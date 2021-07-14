Community Briefs 7.14.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Orange Fire Department is hosting a blood drive from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16 in the LifeShare Bus in the Stark Museum parking lot. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs and Hoses T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Orange Fire Department at 409-883-1050.