Orange County, TX

Community Briefs 7.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Orange Fire Department is hosting a blood drive from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16 in the LifeShare Bus in the Stark Museum parking lot. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs and Hoses T-shirt while supplies last. For more information, contact Orange Fire Department at 409-883-1050.

