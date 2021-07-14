Escapist Gen Z Campaigns

If Ancient Greeks wanted to catch a glimmer of what the future might hold, they’d take an arduous trek to the oracle of Delphi. But modern trend forecasters need only look to Tiktok, where a wave of Gen Z’s front-facing camera can blow up small business overnight and send entire cities flocking to the best cheap spaghetti spots. The thing is, for all of older folks’ trying, they often get it pretty wrong. “It” being what Gen Z is actually like, that is—because a real teenager is not the same thing as a 26-year-old who plays one on TV. ITG sat down with three current college students to figure out how what we’ve been told about Gen Z measures up to what’s really happening in the group chats. Below, our conversation.