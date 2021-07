The Coca-Cola Company Gets A Lift From Multiple Tailwinds. In the head-to-head comparison, we prefer Pepsico (NASDAQ: PEP) to The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) but that does not mean The Coca-Cola Company is not a great investment. The two companies are not exactly comparable anymore because they have both been engaged in transformational activities that have The Coca-Cola Company focused on beverage verticals outside of soda and PepsiCo’s focus a diversification into snacks and breakfast. Regardless of your choice, The Coca-Cola Company's second-quarter results prove that not only is the company's strategy working but secular tailwinds related to the economic reopening are getting stronger.