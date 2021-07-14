Pittsburgh Pirates: Get to Know New Bucco Henry Davis
The Pittsburgh Pirates defied most mock draft and instead of going with a high school shortstop or a college pitcher, they went with the college catcher Henry Davis. The Pittsburgh Pirates wound up taking Henry Davis with their first overall pick in this year’s draft. Davis is a right-handed catcher out of Louisville, who has great power. This pick was a great pick for the Pirates as it gives them a clear top catching prospect, as the only one performing in the minors has been Endy Rodriguez.rumbunter.com
Comments / 0