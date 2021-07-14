Pittsburgh Pirates: Get to Know New Bucco Henry Davis

When the Pittsburgh Pirates used the No. 1 pick in Major League Baseball's 2021 draft on Louisville catcher Henry Davis, it was seemingly with a strategy in mind. The Pirates, it reasoned, chose Davis because his financial asks were the least among the handful of defensible No. 1 candidates. Whether or not that proves to be true is to be seen. The Pirates' draft strategy since the Davis pick suggests it is, though, and that they're all in on the portfolio approach.