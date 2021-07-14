Town of Merrillville to Host Regional Job Fair

The Town of Merrillville will host a regional Job Fair today, Wednesday, July 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center on Broadway. A news release says the event has attracted 48 area companies who are looking to fill a variety of jobs in the region from the trades, distribution, medical, food workers, health care, schools, police departments, utilities, restaurants, manufacturing, grocery store, and auto dealerships, and US military jobs are also available. The town says the job fair is for the entire region, not just for Merrillville residents, and all will be welcome to participate in the event.