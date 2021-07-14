Cancel
Merrillville, IN

Town of Merrillville to Host Regional Job Fair

By Region News
indiana105.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Merrillville will host a regional Job Fair today, Wednesday, July 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center on Broadway. A news release says the event has attracted 48 area companies who are looking to fill a variety of jobs in the region from the trades, distribution, medical, food workers, health care, schools, police departments, utilities, restaurants, manufacturing, grocery store, and auto dealerships, and US military jobs are also available. The town says the job fair is for the entire region, not just for Merrillville residents, and all will be welcome to participate in the event.

indiana105.com

Comments / 0

