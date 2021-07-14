2022 Audi e-tron GT On Sale This Summer, Prepare At Least $100K
A hundred grand will buy you the e-tron GT quattro Premium Plus “entry-level” model, which packs plenty of standard kit. The base 2022 e-tron GT sports 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with gray accents, and the leather-free interior features Dinamica, Alcantara, and recycled materials, plus a flat-bottom steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara. The “monoposto” cockpit consisting of the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays angled toward the driver comes standard too.insideevs.com
