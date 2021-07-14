Windom to cut ribbon on new dog park

WINDOM — A project years in the making has finally come to fruition: a dog park installed in Windom's Island Park. Joanne Kaiser, president of Cottonwood County Animal Rescue, explained that CCAR — along with help from Windom residents, city staff and veterinary staff — began pursuing a dog park in 2015. The ad hoc committee wanted the dog park to be on city property and explored many possibilities, eventually arriving at an area northeast of the pool in Island Park.