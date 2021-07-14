Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windom, MN

Windom to cut ribbon on new dog park

By Leah Ward
Worthington Daily Globe
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDOM — A project years in the making has finally come to fruition: a dog park installed in Windom's Island Park. Joanne Kaiser, president of Cottonwood County Animal Rescue, explained that CCAR — along with help from Windom residents, city staff and veterinary staff — began pursuing a dog park in 2015. The ad hoc committee wanted the dog park to be on city property and explored many possibilities, eventually arriving at an area northeast of the pool in Island Park.

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Cottonwood County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Windom, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
City
Mountain Lake, MN
Cottonwood County, MN
Government
City
Windom, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Park#Island Park#Ribbon Cutting#Ccar#The Remick Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...

Comments / 0

Community Policy