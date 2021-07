The Rimac Nevera might just be the greatest all-electric car right now. Of course, the competition has taken notice, such as Ferrari with its plans to launch its own EV hypercar in 2025. There's also the Lotus Evija. But Rimac itself is a technology powerhouse and the Nevera is a culmination of everything it knows about EV hypercars at the moment. It's no wonder the Volkswagen Group took notice over a couple of years ago; Rimac now has a majority stake in Bugatti with a new joint-venture called Bugatti-Rimac.