Michael Albert Moore
If there was ever a renaissance man, Michael was it: San Marcos High School Class of 1968, Combat Marine Corps Rifleman in Vietnam, disabled Veteran, Sunburst Community member, heavy equipment operator, professional poker player (and 2013 World Series of Poker winner), gifted artist (whose work was featured in the Los Angeles Times), UCSB guest lecturer, Ventura home owner, South Dakota Country home owner and incredible story teller – and this was accomplished despite severe PTSD from his service in Vietnam.www.independent.com
