Nicolas Cage Says Amazon Shelved Its TIGER KING Project

Some things are simply too good for this world, and, as it turns out, Nicolas Cage in a bad blonde mullet as Joe Exotic is one of them. Per Variety and Deadline, Amazon has decided not to move forward with the scripted series, which would have been based on the life and times of Tiger King’s Joe Exotic (not to be confused with the upcoming Peacock show starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, which is still in the works). Cage himself confirmed the news to Variety while doing press for a different project in which he plays an animal-obsessed eccentric, Pig. “We should clear the record,” Cage said. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.” Harsh words, but “no longer relevant” is a strikingly accurate take on Tiger King.