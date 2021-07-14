Cancel
Nicolas Cage Says Amazon Shelved Its TIGER KING Project

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, Nicolas Cage was set to take on the role of Joe Exotic in a Tiger King series being developed at Amazon. Cage would have been awesome in the role, but he’s no longer attached to star in the series because, well… Amazon shelved the project. The series...

