UK’s BaaS Fintech Railsbank Secures $70M from Anthos Capital, Central Capital, Others

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider Railsbank has secured $70 million in capital in order to promote its brand and products globally. Railsbank‘s latest investment round has been led by Anthos Capital and received contributions from Central Capital (VC division of Indonesia’s largest privately-held banking institution), Cohen and Company (the founder of Bancorp), and Chris Adelsbach’s fund Outrun Ventures. Existing investors also took part in Railsbank’s funding round.

