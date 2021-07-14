Jeff Goldblum Joins HBO's SEARCH PARTY Season 5

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJeff Goldblum has joined the cast of HBO’s Search Party and will have a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season. Goldblum will play Tunnel Quinn, “a charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.”

