Jeff Goldblum Joins HBO's SEARCH PARTY Season 5

The Pet Sematary prequel has added Pam Grier to its cast. As reported by Variety, the Jackie Brown star will co-star in the follow-up to the 2019 Stephen King adaptation. No details about Grier's character have been revealed yet. Grier was Golden Globe Award-nominated for her lead role in Quentin Tarantino's 1997 crime thriller Jackie Brown and was one the main stars of the acclaimed 2000s TV drama The L Word. She was also one of the biggest stars of the '70s Blaxploitation craze, appearing in iconic movies such as Coffy, Foxy Brown, and Friday Foster.