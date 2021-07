India-based Tata Group has formally made propositions for new ecommerce rules for the Indian market. According to Economic Times, the proposed India ecommerce rules would greatly increase the compliance burden of a conglomerate's numerous entities and interests. In June 2021, the government announced a future proposition for increased scrutiny of relationships between online marketplace operators and their partners. The plan was widely regarded as an attempt to curb the dominance of Amazon and Walmart Inc.'s Flipkart and support high-street shops.