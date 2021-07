Over the 4th of July weekend, a group of classic car enthusiasts held a meet on the side of a public road. It’s the kind of thing you see in cities and towns all across America and many other countries as gearheads converge to admire one another’s rides while strengthening friendships. While most of these gatherings are peaceful and harmless, there are admittedly some which are hotbeds of illegal activity. However, a recent gathering by enthusiasts in Los Angeles didn’t appear to be of the troublemaking variety, yet the cops still shut it down in short order.