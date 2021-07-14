Cancel
Gravette, AR

NWA mom concerned for son's health amid COVID-19 surge

By Jamie Weiss
KHBS
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAVETTE, Ark. — When Samantha Morris of Gravette tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of June, her first concern was for her 4-year-old son Beckam. “It's crazy because I mean my son was hugging me and kissing me when I had it and didn't know I had it,” said Morris. “But he didn't get it! I feel a little bit better knowing that, you know, he was exposed and around me a lot, and he still didn't get it so that does, you know, calm me a little bit. Hopefully he's a lucky one, but some people aren't.”

www.4029tv.com

