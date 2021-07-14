Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled an ‘imbecile’ by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in leaked recording

By Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKOI2_0awTIw6U00

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” and Jose Mourinho “abnormal” in an audio recording from 2012 leaked by El Confidencial on Wednesday.

It is the latest historical recording of Perez released by the Spanish website after audio of him from 2006 calling former Real Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raul “frauds” was published on Tuesday.

Perez, who returned as Real Madrid president in 2009, said on Tuesday that the recording had been taken out of context.

In the latest audio file released by the website, Perez can be heard saying of Ronaldo: “He is mad. This chap is an imbecile, he is ill.

“Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn’t do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it.”

While the background of the comments are unclear, Perez went on to say of both Ronaldo and Mourinho, who were at the club at the time: “These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled.

“He [Ronaldo] and the coach [Mourinho] don’t see the reality because the two could earn a lot more money if they were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in image rights.”

Perez’s statement, released by Real Madrid on Tuesday, claimed that the recordings have been released now because of his involvement as president of the ill-fated European Super League.

Perez said: “The comments are taken out of the context in which they were made. That they are reproduced now, after so many years, I believe is due to my role as one of the promoters of the European Super League.

“I have placed the issue in the hands of my lawyers who are studying possible legal action.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

186K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Iker Casillas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Imbecile#El Confidencial#Spanish#The European Super League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueblackchronicle.com

Cristiano Ronaldo an ‘imbecile’, Jose Mourinho ‘abnormal’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called Cristiano Ronaldo an “imbecile” and Jose Mourinho “abnormal” while he also stated the two had “huge egos” in two audio recordings from 2012 that were leaked on Wednesday. Both Portuguese stars were at Madrid during Perez’s second tenure as club president. Audios of Perez...
FOX Sports

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

MADRID (AP) — A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid's president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho. The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Despite leaked audio storm from Florentino Perez calling Real Madrid legends 'FRAUDS' and 'IDIOTS', the long-serving president will no doubt survive at the Bernabeu... and they won't stop the 'happy families' charade continuing

Florentino Perez's disparaging comments about the good and the great of Real Madrid's recent past have surprised no one in Spain. The president and the club's legends don't get on, but everyone plays the game when it suits them and that is probably not going to change any time soon.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Florentino Perez called Real Madrid legends Raul and Iker Casillas 'the two great frauds of the club' in scathing attack in 2006 that was taped and has now come to light

Florentino Perez described Raul and Iker Casillas as 'the two great scams of Real Madrid' in a 2006 conversation that was taped and has now been revealed. His scathing criticism of the two club legends came in a private conversation in September 2006, six months after his first tenure as president came to a close.
UEFAabc17news.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Children: with Georgina Rodriguez: Alana, 2017; with mother’s name unavailable publicly: Eva and Mateo (twins), 2017; with mother’s name unavailable publicly: Cristiano Jr., 2010. Other Facts. Portugal’s all-time top international goalscorer. Winner of the Ballon d’Or footballer of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Florentino Perez blasts Real Madrid legend over Juan Mata's exit in leaked audio

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is the most recent name to be associated with the controversial leaked audio files from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez. Spanish publication El Confidencial are behind the release of the audio clips, in which Perez can be heard saying a number of damaging things about Los Blancos legends past, including describing long-time number one goalkeeper Iker Casillas and star-striker Raul as two of the 'biggest frauds' in the club's entire history.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 reasons why 2021/22 season is do-or-die for Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been the subject of attention for all the wrong reasons in the last couple of months. Perez has had a terrible time in the public eye since April now as his involvement in founding the European Super League has been seen as a disgusting attempt to spoil the basic traditions and roots of football as a sport. In addition to that, his rigidity of making the project successful despite receiving negative feedback more or less universally has been seen as a detrimental action.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: Perez’s latest transfer policy only adds fuel to the fire

After a trophyless 2020-21 season that saw the squad depth at Real Madrid being tested to its limits due to injuries, one would expect that Florentino Perez would make signings over the summer. Instead, we’ve watched Zinedine Zidane step down for a second time, Sergio Ramos leave as a free agent and now Raphael Varane is expected to follow suit to his former captain, amid interest from Manchester United.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Gerard Pique Takes Cheeky Dig At Real Madrid Over Leaked Audio

Gerard Pique has taken a dig at Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, after the creator of the Galacticos had some private conversations leaked. In the past few days Perez, who is in his second stint as Real Madrid president, has had three old conversations, in which he insulted legends and staff of the club, leaked to the press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy