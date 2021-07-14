Cancel
TV Series

Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter Returning for Revival!

By Paul Dailly
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDexter will face another figure from his past on the upcoming Showtime revival. TV Line confirmed the news, which has been heavily rumored for months. No details on how long the return is for, but John Lithgow, who is also set for a comeback, suggested to Deadline that they would be back in flashbacks.

