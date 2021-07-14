Mankato will retain metro status

Mankato will retain its metropolitan status, which was in jeopardy as the federal government considered restructuring the classification due to overall population growth. The Office of Management and Budget declined a recommendation from a Standards Review Committee that proposed increasing the population threshold from 50,000 to 100,000 to qualify as a Metropolitan Statistical Area. Mankato and North Mankato’s combined population of about 61,000 didn’t meet that threshold. Mankato would have been reclassified as a micropolitan area, along with 143 other cities around the country.