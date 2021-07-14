Cancel
Business

CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location.
  • The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • CleanSpark plans to deploy 750 PH/s in hashrate capacity at Coinmint's facility in Massena, New York, between July and September.
  • Coinmint has agreed to provide 25 MW of power, operations support, and 98% uptime to support the hashrate.
  • Cleanspark expects this agreement to rapidly increase its overall hashrate across all Bitcoin mining locations to 1.2 EH/s upon installation and maximize its Bitcoin production while maintaining ESG-based mining philosophy.
  • Additionally, CleanSpark and Coinmint intend to reach 100% renewable power.
  • Price action: CLSK shares traded higher by 0.41% at $14.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

