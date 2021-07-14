Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs

Aliens are in the air (maybe). If you’re like us, you’ve been wondering a bit more about what exists beyond our galaxy every since the government released an unclassified report that seriously discussed extraterrestrial life for the first time in our nation’s history. Lifeforms on other planets have always been a fascination among Americans, given the secrecy around Area 51 and scattered civilian reports of UFO sightings throughout history. It’s natural to look up and wonder what else is out there, but it becomes even more pressing when “out there” becomes right here on earth. Nearly 120 incidents of UFO sightings have been recorded over the past two decades by U.S Navy pilots, and the documents released by the Director of National Intelligence shed some light, albeit not a lot, on what they might be.