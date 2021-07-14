Seismic Data Reveals Megaripples From The Impact-Tsunami That Killed The Dinosaurs
Some 66 million years ago, a large asteroid about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in diameter struck the Earth. The impact formed the Chicxulub crater, which is around 200 kilometers (125 miles) wide, along the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in (what is modern day) Mexico. The impact would have thrown trillions of tons of dust into the atmosphere, cooling the Earths climate significantly and leading to the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction, a global extinction event responsible for eliminating approximately 80 percent of all species of animals, including dinosaurs.www.forbes.com
