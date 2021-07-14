Cancel
Brit Olympic hopeful Oliver Dustin cleared by anti-doping chiefs after contaminated sample tested positive for cocaine

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 20 days ago
BRITISH Olympic hopeful Oliver Dustin has been cleared to compete at Tokyo 2020 Games after a contaminated drugs test sample was positive for cocaine, according to reports.

The 800m runner, 20, had been tipped to challenge for a medal at the Games after a rapid rise to prominence in recent months.

Oliver Dustin, left, could be axed from Team GB after cocaine was found in a drugs test sample

Dustin turned heads after breaking Seb Coe’s British Under-23 record with a world-leading time of 1.43.82.

Two weeks later, he booked his place on the plane to Tokyo by finishing second in the Team GB trials in a thrilling race in Manchester.

But after a metabolite for cocaine was found in a sample from his time in France, his spot in the Team GB squad appeared to be in jeopardy.

However, the middle-distance runner is set to be free to take part in the Olympics.

That is after anti-doping authorities accepted there had been cross-contamination of a sample that contained small traces of cocaine.

Now he can start looking forward to the Games in Tokyo - which start on July 23.

Dustin’s agent, Stephen Haas, had claimed it was 'not factual at this point' to call the incident a positive test yesterday.

Haas refused to comment further on the situation.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) have become increasingly lenient to athletes if it is claimed the drugs were taken for recreation purposes, rather than performance enhancement.

Should an athlete admit to taking cocaine outside of competition AND attend an education course, they may only serve just a one-month ban, cut from three.

Earlier this month, America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson apologised to fans after failing a drugs test and being banned from competing in Tokyo.

The 100m sprinter, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Games later this month but was hit with a 30-day ban after testing positive for marijuana at the Olympic trials.

Meanwhile, Team GB are still investigating after runner Andy Butchart claimed he FAKED a Covid-19 test while speaking on a podcast.

