B/R names Giants’ biggest looming decision ahead of 2021 season

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
 10 days ago
How much will the NY Giants protect Saquon Barkley?

A report came out earlier in the week that the New York Giants plan on being very cautious with star running back Saquon Barkley as he works his way back from a torn ACL ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report posted an article on the biggest decision that every NFL team will have to make this season. When it comes to the Giants he wrote “How to best protect Saquon Barkley.”

New York Giants: How to Best Protect Saquon Barkley

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is eligible for a contract extension. However, the Giants shouldn’t be in a rush to grant him one. Barkley is coming off a torn ACL, and it remains to be seen if he can return to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie in 2018.

The Giants need to figure out if Barkley can be the same special back he was before the injury. To do that, they need to devise a game plan to keep him healthy and on the field in 2021.

The Giants and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett have a couple of options. They could regularly spell Barkley with free-agent addition Devontae Booker. They could also look to lean more heavily on quarterback Daniel Jones and new pass-catchers like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Kyle Rudolph.

It will be a tricky balancing act, as New York presumably also wants to contend this season. Garrett and Co. must figure out a game plan that helps preserve Barkley’s health, provides a better read on Jones’ long-term prospects and gives the Giants their best chance to win games during the regular season.

I think the Giants will be very careful with Barkley, which is they they added veterans like Devontae Booker and Corey Clement. Booker in particular has starting experience and Clement has played in a Super Bowl, so both guys have been around the block when it comes to being an NFL running back.

It’s pretty certain that Barkley won’t play in the preseason and I even think week one of the regular season is likely up in the air as well. There’s no reason to rush him along at all.

