CleanSpark Partners With ESG Crypto-Miner Coinmint

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Bitcoin miner Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) collaborated with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) focused digital currency data center operator Coinmint to deploy nearly 25 MW of its Bitmain S19 Pro miners at a Coinmint operated location.
  • The financial terms of the partnership remain undisclosed.
  • CleanSpark plans to deploy 750 PH/s in hashrate capacity at Coinmint's facility in Massena, New York, between July and September.
  • Coinmint has agreed to provide 25 MW of power, operations support, and 98% uptime to support the hashrate.
  • Cleanspark expects this agreement to rapidly increase its overall hashrate across all Bitcoin mining locations to 1.2 EH/s upon installation and maximize its Bitcoin production while maintaining ESG-based mining philosophy.
  • Additionally, CleanSpark and Coinmint intend to reach 100% renewable power.
  • Price action: CLSK shares traded higher by 0.41% at $14.85 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

