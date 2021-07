The NFL isn’t mandating vaccinations against COVID-19, but they are making it pretty close to impossible to play without one. In a memo released yesterday, the league announced harsh penalties for teams that have COVID outbreaks during the season. If a team is unable to play a game and it cannot be rescheduled within the 18-week timeframe, that team will forfeit. There will also be financial penalties and discipline from Commissioner Roger Goodell. Cancelled games will also result in players from both teams not getting their weekly paychecks. All together, it should be more than enough motivation for the league’s remaining unvaccinated players to get their shots.