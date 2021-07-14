Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Schaeffer's Investment Research Turns 40: An Interview with Bernie Schaeffer

By Shashank Jacob
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Schaeffer's Investment Research, the longest-running options trade alert provider globally, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

In 1981, the founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer, engaged a fledgling options industry with his visionary approaches to trading options.

Today, Mr. Schaeffer leads investors toward profit-making strategies with a combination of analytics, commentary, education and well-timed trades. He has won several awards and accolades over the years:

  • Recipient of the Traders' Library "Trader's Hall of Fame" award
  • Recipient of the Market Technicians Association "Best of the Best" award
  • Consistently ranked among the top 10 marker times by Timer Digest
  • Three-time winner of the Wall Street Journal stock-picking contest
  • Named "Guru of the Year" by TheStreet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKrcE_0awTHw8h00

Photo: Bernie Schaeffer

Mr. Schaeffer's unique approach, encapsulated in his award-winning “Expectational Analysis,”has made him one of the most respected market analysts in the world. His independence has earned him and his staff at Schaeffer's Investment Research a trusted position in the market, helping subscribers trade more confidently and make money in all market conditions.

Benzinga has engaged in an interview with Mr. Schaeffer as he reflects on the 40-year milestone.

As Schaeffer’s Investment Research celebrates its 40th anniversary, what are some key decisions that have led to its success?

As a company that started out at the forefront of the options trading industry, I had a major decision to make from the get-go: Should we offer stock trading picks in addition to options trading picks (the safe route), or should we stay the path going all-in with an options-centric focus (the risky route)?

From that moment, I decided to be the best options trading publisher in the world and focus exclusively on identifying and timing options trades for our customers. At the time of the decision, options were just taking off and stocks had been around for a while. Stock-trading newsletters in our industry were established comfortably. But I've never been one for swinging for base hits. I'm always seeking the next grand slam — in business and trading.

You got into options trading when it wasn’t mainstream. At a time when everyone was talking about stocks, what led to your fascination for options?

Options are incredibly attractive to traders with this high risk and high reward mentality. Your profits are uncapped, while your downside risk is limited to your initial investment. Options play with the power of convexity, creating an unlimited upside potential in every option buy. All trading comes with risk, so why take on the risk without major potential returns?

You published The Option Advisor, the first newsletter to focus entirely on options trading back in 1981 and are currently the longest-running options trade alert provider in the world. How different was options trading back then to how it is now?

We are 100% options because it offers 100% more opportunity than just trading stocks, and the crazy growth rate for options trading supports that more and more traders realize this every year.

There were 109,000 equities in 1981 with options available and zero non-equity options. On a daily basis, back in '81, 432,000 options contracts changed hands. In 2021, there are now nearly 3.8 million equities with options available and 14,000 non-equity options. This year, 39 million options contracts change hands — on average — every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZrU74_0awTHw8h00

A record was set in January 2021 for all-time options trading volume in a single month, with 825 million options contracts. Additionally, the single-day options trading volume record was also set in the first month of this year, with 60 million options contracts changing hands on January 27. When I took the leap of faith in the options industry back in '81, I truly leaped into a field of exponential growth over the next 40 years.

There has been explosive growth in options trading in the recent past. Why do you think that is?

I believe that two major factors have helped drive this explosive growth in options trading. Today's investor is increasingly aware of the benefits of adding an options trading component to their investment arsenal. Most investors are attracted to options because they can be used as a cheap, leveraged vehicle to profit handsomely from the movement in equity.

But, options can also be used to protect a portfolio from a major decrease in value or provide additional income. These more conservative uses are attracting more and more attention in an increasingly nervous investment environment.

Second, the equity options industry has moved out of the back rooms and into the mainstream. It wasn't too long ago that equity options transactions were performed for investors by a small group of obscure firms without the benefit of an options exchange.

As a result, options tended to be very expensive. Compounding this problem was the fact that the options buyer could not take immediate advantage of the changes in the value of their contract, as its terms could not be exercised until the day the option expired. It is not surprising that the tiny options industry sported something of an outlaw reputation.

Today, options are traded on 12 exchanges in virtually the same manner that stocks are traded on stock exchanges. Plus, options investors have protections analogous to those traditionally enjoyed by stock investors.

And options are now fully fungible, which simply means that option buyers can turn around and sell their contract on the options exchange at any time till the date that it expires.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Options Contracts#Investment Decisions#Timer Digest#Wall Street Journal#The Option Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For July 16, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on July 15, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his uncertainty as to whether the Fed would proceed with the development of a central bank digital currency or CBDC.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksWoonsocket Call

What Can Penny Stocks Investors Expect in August 2021?

3 Things to Keep In Mind If Investing in Penny Stocks in August. With August only a week or so away, there are plenty of things on penny stocks investors’ minds. And, after a week of wild trading commences, many investors are left wondering what next month will have to offer. On July 19th, much dismay was felt around the stock market as the S&P 500 dropped by over 700 points. This was a sharp response to higher case numbers as a result of the Delta variant.
Stocksetftrends.com

101: Short-Term Time Horizon | ‘The Switch’ with ARK Invest

On this season of The Switch, host Ren Leggi, Client Portfolio Manager for ARK, is joined by ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig, with plans to focus on four market inefficiencies found within the public equity markets for innovative stocks. Kicking things off, episode one is a discussion of the market’s short-term time horizon, which revolves around how investors need to take a longer-term look at where to put their money.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

Interview: Investing With A Bitcoin Mindset

Louis Liu, CEO of Mimesis Capital, discussed investing with the belief that fiat-denominated funds will cease to exist. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Sell

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “. Other equities analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

An ETF For Value Investors

As the market faces inflation and other headwinds, some investors are shifting out of growth stocks and into value stocks. Growth companies use their cash to reinvest into the company to promote growth. This could include things like making acquisitions, buying new machinery, hiring new employees, and so on. In...
MarketsValueWalk

Baron Asset Fund 2Q21 Commentary

Baron Asset Fund commentary for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. How Warren Buffett Turned Three Deep Value Stocks Into A $700 Billion Conglomerate. It took decades for Warren Buffett to build Berkshire Hathaway into the conglomerate it is today. Along the way, the Oracle of Omaha and his business partners have acquired a range of different companies and extracted cash from failing businesses to reinvest back into growth stocks. Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more The Read More.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “. QH stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Quhuo has a 12 month low of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksBenzinga

SoFi Technologies Stock Flies Higher, Options Traders Slam Calls

On Monday, Jim Cramer said he expects SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) to fall lower, adding he would be a buyer at the $14 level — but may not get that chance. On Tuesday, SoFI’s stock rallied over 10% higher amid increased retail interest, but institutions were also hammering call contracts.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Whether to Buy Bonds or Stocks Now—Risks, Asset Allocation Explained

Over the last few years, several new asset classes, especially cryptocurrencies, have gained traction. Historically, bonds, stocks, and real estate have been the most popular assets. Many investors want to know if they should invest in bonds or stocks now. What are the risk and return payoffs of investing in stocks and bonds and what role does asset allocation play?
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

4 Stock Picks to Celebrate 40 Years: Logitech

Schaeffer's Investment Research was built from scratch on Bernie Schaeffer's vision of providing accessible professional-grade trading information to retail traders. This remains our mission today, 40 years later. Bernie --and the Schaeffer's team -- has never been one for swinging for base hits. We are always seeking the next grand slam -- in business and in trading. Options are incredibly attractive to traders with this high risk and high reward mentality. Profits are literally uncapped, while your downside risk is limited to your initial investment.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Key Levels On AMC's Stock Chart That Could Hint To Where It's Headed

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares traded lower Wednesday on continued momentum as retail traders moved the stock. Over the past five sessions, AMC's stock has moved from the $49.40 level to its most recent close of $33.43. Below is a technical look at the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings Daily...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Buy

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Comments / 0

Community Policy