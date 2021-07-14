Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

8 Lil Peep tracks that nod to some of the scene’s most prominent artists

By Alternative Press Magazine
Alternative Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a reason Lil Peep was lauded as the “future of emo” by multiple publications. From the early days of his career, his songs featured a diverse array of scene-bred samples mixed with trap beats and loaded with lyrics that solidified him as a genre-melding force. Before getting the itch to ditch sampling to create original guitar parts in his music, Peep’s tracks gave a nod to some of the artists who inspired him to wear his heart on his neon fur sleeves. Below are eight of them.

www.altpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Ben Gibbard
Person
Lil Tracy
Person
Tom Delonge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Electronic Beats#Mtv#Real Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Here Are the Most-Streamed Rappers of 2021 So Far

Streaming is the way of music in the 21st century, particularly in recent years, and a number of rappers have made the list for the most streamed artists of 2021, so far. On Thursday (July 22), Hits Daily Double released their mid-year roundup of the top 50 streamed artists. At the top of the list is Drake with 3,642,943,000 streams this year. While the site doesn't specify the particular tracks or albums that attributed to these numbers, earlier this year, Drizzy dropped a three-song pack called Scary Hours 2. His joint "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby has 202,007,861 streams on Spotify while "What's Next" has been listened to 165,464,417 times on the platform.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Trippie Redd & Lil Uzi Vert Geek Out At An Arcade In The "Holy Smokes" Video

If it wasn't already clear with the release of "Miss The Rage" in May, Trippie Redd isn't playing with his highly anticipated fifth studio album Trip At Knight. Following the success of his previously mentioned Playboi Carti-assisted single, Trippie Redd doubled back and shared a single with another artist who was able to transcend the SoundCloud era — Lil Uzi Vert. Titled "Holy Smokes," the recently released song was surprisingly the first official collaboration between Trippie and Uzi Vert, and now, the two have teamed up for the track's music video.
MusicAlternative Press

15 up-and-coming solo artists to add to your playlist

In a scene chock-full of prolific bands, solo artists have often felt like a rarity. Still, that hasn’t prevented musicians such as Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo from gaining significant prominence within the alternative sphere. No surprise, the underground is brimming with soloists who are ready to take their specific...
MusicHipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Yung Bleu, The Kid Laroi, Lil Duke, Dave + More

As if New Music Friday wasn’t already an exciting time for Hip Hop fans, this week is even more special for Kanye West fans because YZY SZN is finally here. And even though the album didn’t drop following Kanye’s snack price gouging album listening event on Thursday, HipHopDX has assembled a healthy lineup of noteworthy releases led by 2021 Rising Star Yung Bleu and pop-rap crossover prince The Kid Laroi.
MusicNME

Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

The Kid LAROI has shared a video for new song ‘Not Sober’ to coincide with the release of new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, which is out today (July 23). The new track features guest verses from both Polo G and Stunna Gambino, and arrives alongside a Steven Cannon-directed video that features all three rappers.
MusicAlternative Press

15 tracks produced by Billy Martin from Good Charlotte

What does the name Billy Martin mean to you? Does it call to mind an artist who’s spent decades performing as a multi-instrumentalist under Good Charlotte?. Don’t worry, that’s totally spot on. As we’ve previously established, though, Martin is a prominent force in shaping the modern alternative music scene. Between numerous production credits, collaborations and more, he’s creating a lasting legacy within the era—and bringing a number of deserving artists with him.
MusicAlternative Press

9 songs that can perfectly soundtrack a new beginning

We’re sure you’ve heard the phrase before: new year, new me. But you don’t need a new year for a fresh start. If you’re seeking a bit of inspiration to get up off the couch and on the road to crossing off some of your goals, or maybe even a few bucket list items, then look no further than these playlist additions.
Musicmetalinjection

And The Bassist on The New MUTOID MAN Album Is…

Mutoid Man is currently in the studio working on a new album, and with a mystery bassist replacing now-ex-bassist Nicholas Cageao. While Mutoid Man has been keeping who they've been working with under wraps, their label Sargent House may have given it away. In a photo posted to Sargent House's...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Listen to J Balvin's hip-hop reworking of Metallica's Wherever I May Roam

Reggaeton royalty J Balvin has given Metallica's Wherever I May Roam a hip-hop-inspired reworking. Arriving as part of The Metallica Blacklist – a monstrous upcoming tribute album in which an incredible 53 artists pay homage to Metallica's 1991 LP The Black Album – the cover sees the reggaeton superstar deliver Spanish vocals over the track's earworm Phrygian-flavored riff and a quintessentially modern hip-hop beat. Check out its accompanying music video below.
MusicGenius

Read All The Lyrics To Yung Bleu’s Debut Album ‘Moon Boy’

Yung Bleu is capitalizing on the success of his Drake-assisted remix of “Your Mines Still” with the release of his debut album, Moon Boy. The 15-track project includes features form Big Sean, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Gunna, Jeezy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, and more. Yung Bleu...
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

From track meets to beats to full-fledged musical artist, NJ’s LeeL releases first album | Testa

Just a few years ago, Jaleel Felton didn’t have time for music: He was too busy winning medals in track and field as an elite runner in high school and college. But on Friday, July23, the Jersey City-based artist now known as LeeL will release his new full-length album, the enigmatically titled “13XXII,” a complex and passionate collection of songs sure to turn a few heads.
Musicedmidentity.com

Boys Noize Releases Two Singles Off Upcoming Album ‘+/-‘

Boys Noize is sending us all into a frenzy following the release of his new tracks “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself” off his upcoming album +/-. Boys Noize is a different breed. Besides his incredible legacy as an artist and producer, he continues to push the envelope in such an effortless way. Since the release of his impeccable debut album in 2007, oi oi oi, Alex Ridha has paved the way for artists who prefer to color outside the lines. Simply put, you can’t box him into any category. Boys Noize is Boys Noize, and that alone is a massive compliment to his talent.
MusicHipHopDX.com

How Childish Major Plans To ‘Cut Through’ With New Music - & How Don Cannon Is Helping

Rappers reinvent themselves every day — but what if an artist was forced into making upward career changes?.   For Childish Major, the Grammy-nominated producer whose work has uplifted the talents of the like of J. Cole, Future and Isaiah Rashad — just to name a few, the question of making a second first impression wasn’t exactly an answer on his vision board while developing his sound, craft and independent hustle just a couple of years ago.
Indiana Statehotnewhiphop.com

EST Gee & Lil Durk Rap Their Heads Off On Collaborative Track "In Town"

EST Gee has been one of the artists to watch for this past year as his previous project I Still Don't Feel Nun was a huge success amongst fans. His supporters have been waiting to see what he would come up with next and on Friday, he blessed all of the fans out there with Bigger Than Life or Death which is an album that has some big features including Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and even Lil Durk on the track "In Town."
Musicwmagazine.com

Don Toliver’s New Album Life of a Don Is the Soundtrack to His Life

Don Toliver photographed by Lea Winkler for W Magazine. In the slow-motion opening scenes of Don Toliver’s music video for his first single of 2021, What You Need, the musician Kali Uchis appears in a candlelit cathedral, kneeling before a crucifix. Bird’s-eye views of Medellín, Colombia flash on the screen, before Toliver appears, walking through a stable of horses. This video, released in May, reintroduced Toliver, a singer and songwriter known as Travis Scott's protégé, to his millions of listeners and followers—many of whom have been fans for years. Even before putting out his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, in March last year, Toliver has been a rising star in rap—he was featured on Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld, signed to his label Cactus Jack, and had features on tracks with Quavo and Offset of Migos, and Wiz Khalifa. (You might have heard his WondaGurl-produced 2019 track “No Idea” on TikTok, where it became a viral dance challenge.) For the past year, Toliver has been relatively quiet on the solo music release front, instead putting out feature tracks with Rico Nasty and Gucci Mane on Rico’s latest album Nightmare Vacation, and appearing the Big Sean and Nas song “Replace Me.”
Musicearmilk.com

PENGSHUi make the negative space count in their new music video for "Little Brother"

In the crushing slog that has been global lockdown, it has been hard for many to tap into a source of strength needed to maintain. Hard though it may be to retrieve it, the strength does exist within all of us. This is the message of “Little Brother”, the new track and video from UK grime-metal band PENGSHUi. The group, with its stripped-back line-up of rapper Illaman, drummer Prav (brother of Foreign Beggars’ PAV4N) and bassist Fatty, has been gaining traction in the music press for its crunchy riffs, frenetic drums and filthy basslines complemented by raging vocals treading the line between grime and metal with uncharacteristic diligence. This track should continue their genre-straddling adventures with gusto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy