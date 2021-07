A new series called Hit & Run just dropped their first trailer from the producers behind Fauda and The Killing, which promises a new thrilling international action series that might be Netflix's new cross-country hit. Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin are the co-creators and executive producers, with the latter duo also serving as the showrunners for the series. While Hit & Run might seem like a straightforward revenge-action thriller, the writers will prove that they can keep audiences guessing which direction the show will take.