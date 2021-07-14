GIANT nabs man bringing meth to WI

IRON COUNTY, WI-- A suspect faces drug and other charges in Wisconsin, following an arrest by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team. On June 27 GIANT received information that Rodney Preddy, 50, was traveling from St. Paul, Minnesota to Iron County, Wisconsin with meth. The next day officers found the vehicle in Iron County and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking to Preddy and another man in the vehicle, officers became concerned that Preddy had swallowed about 3.5 grams of meth. He was taken to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital for evaluation, then lodged in the Iron County Jail when cleared.