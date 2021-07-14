Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow's Zoom Mystery 'Surprise' (EXCLUSIVE)

Love Island surprised viewers and the Islanders themselves, with a double dumping on Friday night. After the recoupling, Roxy Ahmad and Lei-Yen Rapp were dumped from Love Island. Following their time on the island, PopCulture.com got to chat with the two bombshells about their time in the Villa. During the discussion, Roxy opened up about her connection with Isaiah Harmison, who has found himself in his fair share of drama lately. But, she also shared a couple of the Islanders that she formed close connections with that viewers may not have detected.