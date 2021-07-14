Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Madison De La Garza to Direct TikTok Stars in Max Marlow's Zoom Mystery 'Surprise' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven young social media stars with a combined reach of some 8.3 million fans worldwide have teamed up to make a movie and an independent leap to bigger screens. Written and produced by British filmmaker Max Marlow and directed by Madison De La Garza (“Desperate Housewives”), “Surprise” is a mystery thriller about a surprise Zoom party that turns tense when the birthday girl’s friends appear to know something she doesn’t.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison De La Garza
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#British#Wayna Pitch#Mamar Films#Tiktok Pov#Abc#Vfx#Pixar#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Country
Philippines
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'My Brilliant Friend' Star Margherita Mazzucco Set For Susanna Nicchiarelli's Saint Clare of Assisi Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

“My Brilliant Friend” star Margherita Mazzucco is set to play Saint Clare of Assisi in Susanna Nicchiarelli’s new feature film “Chiara” which will conclude the director’s trilogy of female biopics also comprising “Nico, 1988” and “Miss Marx.”. Nicchiarelli’s portrait of the 13th century saint born into a wealthy family who...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Star Christina “Tinx” Najjar Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

UTA has signed TikTok personality Christina “Tinx” Najjar for worldwide representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Najjar, best known to her fans as just “Tinx,” began posting to TikTok last summer with her signature tiny microphone and has since gained over 1.2 million followers on the platform. Considered a “big sister” to many of her followers, Najjar has gone viral for her parody starter packs, guides for “rich moms” in locales like the Hamptons and Malibu and commentary poking fun at L.A. and New York stereotypes, while her mini vlogs and dating advice videos have given viewers a peek into her life.
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
MoviesSFGate

Anurag Kashyap to Produce 'Solo' Cannes La Fabrique Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap’s Good Bad Films (“Choked”) has boarded debutant Indian filmmaker Suman Sen’s “Eka” (“Solo”) as a producer. The project was selected as one of the participant’s at this year’s La Fabrique Cinéma de l’Institut Français, a tailored program helping talented young directors from emerging countries increase their international exposure.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Johnny and Bao Are in for a Huge Surprise on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of MAFS. The premise behind Married at First Sight is simple. A handful of people tell a panel of experts what they're looking for in a partner; those experts then match them each with a spouse who they don't meet until the day of their wedding. It sounds pretty straightforward, but for Bao and Johnny, things are anything but.
Behind Viral Videosthecomedybureau.com

In The Green Zoom (YouTube Live-stream)

The Show That’s Not Really A Show But More Of A Backstage Hang!. Sometimes during this lockdown, we just want to hang out, so why not hang out with a gaggle of hilarity. They’ll be hanging out together, and with you, Tuesdays at 7PM PT/10PM ET on YouTube at youtube.com/availcomedy.
MoviesNewsTimes

'In the Heights' Star Leslie Grace to Play Batgirl in HBO Max Movie

In securing the title role, Grace beat out several formidable contenders, including “Five Feet Apart” actress Haley Lu Richardson, “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” star Isabela Merced and “Set It Up’s” Zoey Deutch. More from Variety. 'In the Heights' Star Melissa Barrera Says Shooting the Movie Musical Was...
TV ShowsPopculture

'Love Island': Roxy Weighs in on Isaiah Drama, Reveals Surprising Islander She Had Connection With (Exclusive)

Love Island surprised viewers and the Islanders themselves, with a double dumping on Friday night. After the recoupling, Roxy Ahmad and Lei-Yen Rapp were dumped from Love Island. Following their time on the island, PopCulture.com got to chat with the two bombshells about their time in the Villa. During the discussion, Roxy opened up about her connection with Isaiah Harmison, who has found himself in his fair share of drama lately. But, she also shared a couple of the Islanders that she formed close connections with that viewers may not have detected.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy