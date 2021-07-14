Cancel
Politics

July 14, 2021 Morning News

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 10 days ago
Board of County Commissioners still letting expansion vote go forward, Democrats think they have a federal budget deal, plus more from Hutch Post.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

City Council to consider department study Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is set to approve a study that would make a full assessment of the Public Works and Parks and Facilities departments when they meet on Tuesday. The study comes at the request of the council following a city strategic planning meeting in February....
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Hutch CC BOT to take action on revenue neutral rate

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will meet to go over several items on Thursday. The board will take action on whether to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the next budget year. Under the proposal the mill levy for the school would be 22 mills which is a .14 mill increase.
Uhrichsville, OHwtuz.com

Uhrichsville to Revisit Income Tax Agreement with Dennison

Nick McWilliams reporting – A longstanding income tax agreement between both sides of the Twin Cities will be back before Uhrichsville council. During Thursday’s meeting, the question of payments to Dennison, the entity which receives 37 percent of income tax dollars generated by the Claymont High School, was reintroduced. Last year, Uhrichsville decided to ultimately pay the balance due in 2020, before revisiting the issue at a later date.
Public Healthalaskasnewssource.com

Tuesday, July 13 Morning Weather

Alaska's AARP director spoke with Alaska's News Source about the increased challenges that family caregivers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs announced $12 million in grant funding for several Native communities, including seven rural Alaska villages.
Hutchinson, KSHutch Post

City and county still apart on firearms training facility issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson and Reno County appear to still have different visions for who will ultimately control the City-owned land on which a firearms range has been improved over the past several decades by the Reno County Sheriff's Office. City Manager Jeff Cantrell sent out an...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Politicspncguam.com

Starting Aug. 1, PUA claimants must meet federal work search requirements

The Office of the Governor has announced that effective Aug. 1, the suspension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (“PUA”) work search requirement contained in Executive Order 2020-25 is rescinded. PUA claimants must now meet work search requirements as required in United States Department of Labor guidance following Hawaii regulations. In...
Income TaxPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Another 2.2 million stimulus checks on the way: Did you qualify?

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it has disbursed over 2.2 million additional Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans across the country. The latest round of stimulus checks, which covers the last six weeks, brings the total number of payments distributed under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million, which equals a value of over $400 billion.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Congressman should work with state transportation officials, not against them

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler is among the many politicians, trucking industry advocates and community leaders opposed to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation plan to charge tolls on nine interstate highway bridges in the state. He’s right to oppose the idea, but his effort to deny federal funding to PennDOT should the plan be implemented was the wrong approach.
Uhrichsville, OHTimes Reporter

James Zucal replaces Eric Harmon in Uhrichsville City Council election

UHRICHSVILLE — The Uhrichsville Democratic Central Committee met Thursday evening to select a candidate to fill the Democratic nomination for council-at-large for the general election. This spot on the ballot was vacated when incumbent Councilman Eric Harmon withdrew his name from the ballot. James Zucal, current first ward council member,...
Michigan StatePosted by
Kiplinger

IRS Extends Tax Deadlines for Michigan Storm Victims

Residents of certain Michigan counties can wait until November 1, 2021, to file federal tax returns and make tax payments that would normally be due before that date. The IRS extended the deadlines because of the severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that began on June 25, 2021, in parts of the state that were declared a disaster area by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The tax relief applies to residents of Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

