This week saw the premiere of the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, a spinoff of the flagship FX drama with stories contained to just one or two episodes rather than a whole season. For the first two episodes of the series however the creators returned to an iconic location, the first ever from the show, season one's "Murder House." In the episode a young woman and her two fathers move into the haunted home with the hopes of turning it into a tourist location, but naturally the forces inside (specifically the Rubber Man) appear and start to influence things. That character from the first season wasn't the only to appear, and the second carried a little more meaning.