HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs scored seven runs in the first two innings and then held off a Newton Rebels comeback Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field. Hutchinson won 9-6. Tanner White was 3 for 5 at the plate with two doubles and 3 RBI. Cole Cosman, Carter Young and Breck Nowik all had doubles and each had an RBI. Mikel Howell took advantage of the run support to get the win as he went five innings and gave up four runs on eight hits.