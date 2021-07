Southwest Airlines Co. said Thursday it had net income of $348 million, or 57 cents a share, in the second quarter, after a loss of $915 million, or $1.63 a share, in the year-earlier period, when travel stalled during the global pandemic. The profit was driven by a $724 million offset of salaries and other benefits related to the receipt of proceeds from the Payroll Support Program, a federal relief program for airlines. Excluding that offset, the company had an adjusted loss of 35 cents a share, wider than the 23 cents loss consensus estimate of FactSet analysts. Revenue...