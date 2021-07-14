Cancel
Dueling political hearings on crime, election reform set for July 19

By Tammy Joyner
saportareport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s the choice Georgians face on July 19 when those two heavyweight topics will be on the agenda at two separate political functions. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced recently she will host a U.S. Senate Committee on Rules & Administration field hearing in Atlanta on the Peach State’s newly-installed election reform. Klobuchar chairs the committee, also known as the U.S. Senate Rules Committee. It oversees congressional rules and procedures as well as federal elections and contested elections.

