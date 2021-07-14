Cancel
Religion

Radical Hindu Mob Attacks Church

persecution.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article07/14/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – For years, we have documented a surge in religious persecution in India. With the tacit approval of the authorities, extremists are able to target Christians with little consequence. During one recent attack, a pastor and his church were ambushed by a group of...

