Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,861,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,439,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.70% of NIKE worth $3,569,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.