Trend of Defying Gravity is Over: Peloton (PTON) Dips as Wedbush Downgrades to 'Neutral' as Data Shows June Y/Y Growth 'Substantially' Lower
Wedbush analyst James Hardiman downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) to “Neutral” from “Outperform” as the pandemic-driven engagement slows ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0