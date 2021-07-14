Trend of Defying Gravity is Over: Peloton (PTON) Dips as Wedbush Downgrades to 'Neutral' as Data Shows June Y/Y Growth 'Substantially' Lower

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $115.00 (from $130.00). The analyst comments "e are downgrading shares of PTON from OUTPERFORM to NEUTRAL and lowering our price target from $130 to $115. PTON is now embarking on the next leg of its growth story, one that in a post-pandemic era will require the company to generate its own momentum through savvy marketing and compelling new products, as consumers will not only have the full complement of in-person workout options again available to them, but also an unprecedented and ever-growing list of digital/at-home choices. During this transition, we think a NEUTRAL rating makes sense until (1) we have better visibility on where underlying demand growth will shake out in the post-pandemic environment and (2) we have better visibility on what investors will be willing to pay for this growth."