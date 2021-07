Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185,491 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).