Krafton has finally released PUBG Mobile for India in a different version, Battlegrounds Mobile India is India’s PUBG Mobile and it shares most of the features and game settings from the global edition PUBG Mobile Global. This game is specifically designed and developed for India, but due to the changes after the ban and since it’s a brand new game, many users want their data to migrate from the PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. So, here we will be showing you how you can transfer PUBG Mobile data to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).