Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Sponsored: 3 new communities in Mountain View

By Bang Staff And Correspondents
Silicon Valley
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDividend Homes continues to impress the Bay Area with its remarkable new-home communities. Dividend is building carefully planned and thoughtfully designed neighborhoods throughout Santa Clara County with a primary focus on homes that complement their environment and add value to the local community. It is no surprise that Dividend’s homes continue to sell at an incredible velocity with the combination of superb craftsmanship, innovative design and above-standard features. The exceptional quality of these homes is apparent, and that is a feature that never goes out of style.

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
City
Montecito, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Mountain View, CA
Real Estate
Santa Clara County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Clara County, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Paddleboard with a mountain view at this new spot in Colorado

A new paddle boarding adventure has come to Colorado, bringing mountainous views and plenty of opportunities to explore on the water. Colorado Adventure Guides in Summit County offers stand-up paddle boards for rent, along with classes and yoga workshops. Located at North Pond Park in Silverthorne, paddling lessons are available...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Mountain View RV ban another blow to South Bay vehicle dwellers

A legal battle brewing in Mountain View highlights the increasingly desperate struggle among RV dwellers to find safe places to live in the South Bay. Last week, the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Disability Rights Advocates filed a class action lawsuit against Mountain View opposing a recent parking... The post Mountain View RV ban another blow to South Bay vehicle dwellers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Electronicsaithority.com

AR VR on-Demand Micro Exhibition Launching At the Mountain View Tech Showcase

SparkAmplify, an AI-powered PR SaaS company is joining forces with its global media publication affiliate, SparkAmpLab, in launching an On-Demand MICRO Exhibition specially catered for the AR VR industry. The company aims to facilitate the transformation of the offline tradeshow and successfully re-define the online experience via its “On-Demand MICRO Exhibition” service. The exclusive XR event will launch on July 20, 2021, during the upcoming Mountain View Technology Showcase in Silicon Valley, California.
Grand Lake, CODenver Post

Grand Lake luxury log-home features panoramic mountain views

This $3.49 million custom full-log home combines its rustic charm with high-tech convenience and gorgeous mountain views. What: Five-bedroom custom full-log home features panoramic views of Mount Baldy, Grand Lake, and the surrounding mountain ranges from every room. Where: 900 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road in Grand Lake. The house is...
San Francisco, CAEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Stately Traditional with San Francisco and bay views

Rarely do you get such a magnificent yard and home with San Francisco and S.F. Bay views in the hills. This stately Traditional, one of the original Piedmont Pines homes, sits on a huge, sun-drenched nearly level lot. It features many wonderful details and stunning views. There are large formal...
Mountain View, CAirei.com

TMG Partners and Goldman Sachs acquire Mountain View office campus

TMG Partners and the real estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management have acquired a 445,967-square-foot, class A office campus at 350-380 Ellis Street in Mountain View, Calif. The seller, NortonLifeLock, is leasing back one of the property buildings. The sales price was not disclosed. The property, situated in the...
Mountain View, CAMountain View Voice

Mountain View hosts weekly summer pop-ups at neighborhood parks

The city of Mountain View is hosting an afternoon of summertime fun every Wednesday in July with its series of Summer Park Pop-ups. Staff from the city's recreation department is bringing some of summer's greatest hits — lawn games, music, bubbles and free popsicles — to a different neighborhood park each week.
Mountain View, CAMountain View Voice

Mountain View's Concerts on the Plaza series kicks off July 23

In the past year or so, many activities have moved outdoors out of necessity, but music in the park — or plaza, in this case — has long been a summertime treat that now just happens to have public health precautions already built in. The city of Mountain View is hosting Concerts on the Plaza, a series of five outdoor concerts at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.
Salt Lake City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Got an idea for a tiny home? Salt Lake City is seeking new design ideas.

Salt Lake City is seeking fresh ideas for building tiny homes and add-on apartments as a strategy for easing the dire shortage of affordable housing. Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Thursday launched what city officials are calling the “Empowered Living Design Competition” to highlight the ongoing crisis and to urge “cause-minded” designers, architects, other professionals and students to contribute new designs for living spaces with smaller footprints.
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

Downtown San Jose senior apartments push ahead with property deal

SAN JOSE — The purchase of several key parcels in downtown San Jose is helping a developer push ahead with a senior residential development near Google’s transit village. The project, known as Delmas Senior Living, is in the late stages of final development approval by San Jose city officials and is planned for a site a short distance from Google’s proposed mixed-use neighborhood Downtown West.
Lifestylerosevilletoday.com

Lily Lake Trail offers unmatched views for hikers and experienced mountain bikers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe’s newest trail, sure to become one of the region’s most iconic, is now open thanks to nearly 4,000 volunteer trail building hours and generous contributions from Tahoe Fund donors including the Mathman family and a triple match from Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise guest donation program at Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood.
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

Housing tower is eyed at Cinebar site in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE — A new housing tower with hundreds of homes could sprout in downtown San Jose, a project that would seek to preserve the facade of a fire-gutted building that was constructed in the 19th century. The 25-story residential highrise with at least 300 homes is being planned at...
Mountain View, CAPalo Alto Online

Mountain View's Timothy Lam named USA Olympian in badminton

Mountain View native Timothy Lam is the nation's top-ranked men's singles badminton player. Now you can add Olympian to his resume. Lam was officially informed of his addition on July 5. Read the full story here Web Link posted Sunday, July 11, 2021, 1:32 PM. Posted by LouiseCarroll. a resident...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from our esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy