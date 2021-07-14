Heat-related illnesses increase during summer. Here are ways to stay safe in the sun.

Local doctors said they are noticing more people come through the emergency room with a heat-related illness this summer. “What’s happening I think, we’ve had an unprecedented year for 18 months and people have been cooped up, people have been in quarantine and people are so desperate to get outside, and believe me I understand that I am too, but what we know is when we go outside into the heat and you’re not yet acclimated that puts you at much-increased risk of getting a heat-related illness, so you really need to do a gradual phasing in,” Dr. Sarah Combs, Attending Physician and Director of Outreach for the Emergency Department at Children’s National Hospital, said.