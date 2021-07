Bands and debut artists have had another good year at the Mercury Prize, as albums by Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice and Black Country New Road are announced on the 2021 shortlist.The news comes after a fraught year for the music industry, which has been forced to go without live music due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among the debut albums to appear on this year’s shortlist is Arlo Parks’s Collapsed in Sunbeams, which was released in January to widespread acclaim. The Independent’s critic Helen Brown called it “a spot of brightness in a dark year”. She is joined by...