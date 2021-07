Missouri cops rescued a husky from a hot car last week after that dog’s owner was shot and killed outside of a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield. Tanner L. Stichka, 33, was killed under circumstances last Wednesday that are not entirely clear. According to the Associated Press, some kind of altercation occurred near the store’s entrance. Stichka had reportedly approached a parked van and the suspect opened fire. Stichka died at the scene.