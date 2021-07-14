Cancel
Eskridge, KS

Eskridge secures 10-year loan to offset February gas costs

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will literally take the city of Eskridge a decade to offset the energy costs associated with February’s brutal cold. The Kansas Corporation Commission approved the town’s plan to recover those weather event costs. The plan includes a separate charge for the town’s utility customers of $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet for gas usage. Those charges will help Eskridge make payments on a 10-year, low-interest loan from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.

