Eskridge secures 10-year loan to offset February gas costs
It will literally take the city of Eskridge a decade to offset the energy costs associated with February’s brutal cold. The Kansas Corporation Commission approved the town’s plan to recover those weather event costs. The plan includes a separate charge for the town’s utility customers of $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet for gas usage. Those charges will help Eskridge make payments on a 10-year, low-interest loan from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.kvoe.com
