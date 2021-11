Offshore wind energy is essential for transitioning the grid to a clean energy future. Recognizing this reality, coastal states such as New York and New Jersey are working to add more offshore wind to their energy mix. However, despite being right next to each other, the two states have not yet examined how working together to bring this clean power onshore could minimize consumer costs and increase the grid’s resiliency and reliability.

