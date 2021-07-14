Pirates corners face challenges in 2021

Last season, the Wylie Pirates football team was looking to progress an inexperienced group at cornerback with a shortened offseason. In 2021, with more experience and more practice time, the Pirates feel good about the options at the defensive back position, even if they haven’t named all of the starters. The group starts with Jaylen Alexander, who enters the season as the top option at cornerback. Making an impact for the team late in the season with his length and tenacity, Alexander is stepping up as the No. 1 player on the depth chart.