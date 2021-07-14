Cancel
Wells Fargo profit tops expectations with boost from release of money set aside for loan losses

By Thomas Franck, @tomwfranck
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo on Wednesday reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street's expectations. Wells Fargo's results were boosted by a $1.6 billion decrease in its allowance for credit loss reserves. CEO Charlie Scharf said in a press release that demand for the bank's loans remains somewhat muted despite the economic recovery.

www.cnbc.com

