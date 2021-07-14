Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lea Seydoux Cancels Cannes Visit Due to COVID, French Star Self-Isolating in Paris

By Elsa Keslassy
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLea Seydoux, one of France’s biggest stars who was expected to be the toast of Cannes with three films in competition, issued a statement on July 14 saying that she won’t be able to attend the festival as she is currently self-isolating after testing positive to Covid-19. “Sadly, I have...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Adèle Exarchopoulos
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Arnaud Desplechin
Person
Bruno Dumont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Covid#Paris#Covid#French#Wayna Pitch#Cannes Premiere#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Léa Seydoux could miss Cannes after positive COVID test

Léa Seydoux may miss the Cannes Film Festival, after a positive COVID test. The 36-year-old actress has four films showing at the French festival but is currently at home in Paris after seeking advice from her doctor. Léa’s representative told Deadline that the star is “is at the tail end...
Worldb975.com

Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances: Variety

CANNES, France (Reuters) – James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday. The world’s biggest cinema showcase, which kicked...
Movieskdal610.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
Public Healthwmagazine.com

Cannes Spent Over $1 Million To Keep The Festival COVID-Free

The Cannes Film Festival is the epitome of glamour and prestige. The festival’s famed red carpet is where actors, their daughters, super models, and beautiful people in general turn out their most opulent looks for a throng of international photographers and admirers. A vintage Dior New Look throwback moment? Totally chic. Dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever? Not chic at all. According to Variety, the CFF spent a lot of money to ensure that the pandemic didn’t crash the party — to the tune of over $1 million for the two-week affair.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on the Festival's Emotional Return and the 'Joyful Mess' of the Palme d'Or Ceremony

With the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview mirror, Variety caught up with the festival’s chief and artistic director Thierry Fremaux to discuss the highlights and surprises of this year’s event. He also praised the “audacity” of Spike Lee’s jury and said this edition was “historic” with female directors winning top prizes across different sections, including the Palme d’Or (Julia Ducournau with “Titane”), Un Certain Regard (Kira Kovalenko with “Unclenching the Fists”) and the Golden Camera (Antoneta Kusijanovic with “Murina”). Fremaux also revealed Jane Campion’s reaction to Ducournau’s win, and commented on the closing ceremony snafu and Lea Seydoux’s absence due to Covid-19. Fremaux specified that the festival had less than 50 cases out of 40,000 to 50,000 tests.
Public HealthSea Coast Echo

Ed Sheeran self-isolating after COVID contact

Ed Sheeran has been forced to self-isolate after coming in to contact with a COVID case. The 30-year-old star was informed that he had been in close proximity with someone who had tested positive for the virus and although he has since tested negative, he will have to remain in isolation for 10 days.
WorldBBC

Covid: The holiday makers having to self-isolate abroad

In early July, university student Aimee flew out to Zakynthos, Greece. More than a week into her trip, the tour operator she was travelling with said that there had been a few cases of coronavirus and asked everyone to take a test. Aimee's came back positive. "I was sharing with...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Disappointment Blvd’: Ari Aster Adds Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Michael Gandolfini And More Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Other than maybe Jordan Peele, Ari Aster’s third feature is one of the most anticipated of any rising star filmmaker. The Hereditary and Midsommar director has been quietly developing Disappointment Blvd, which we know will be led by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Other details remain a mystery, but based on the latest casting it’s set to have the most impressive ensemble he’s put together yet.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Awards, Vortex, Train Again

Cannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Gaspar Noe, Peter Tscherkassky, Train Again, Vortex. I typically aim to use this last post as my awards clean-up, wherein I tackle the prize-winning films I didn’t address in my previous dispatches. This year will have to be different, since Spike Lee’s jury trophied many of the films I already found generative enough to have given them space here. Not atypically, though, the panel failed to hand any accolades to the two films that in my opinion were the most laudable among the competition slate—namely, Bruno Dumont’s rapturously off-kilter France, which could have justifiably taken any prize on the menu except Best Actor (although Macron’s unknowing cameo would’ve been an inspired choice—either that or a tech prize for whoever did the green-screening). In particular, Léa Seydoux’s performance as France de Meurs, an ambitious news anchor in the midst of a spiritual crisis, is frankly incredible, as vivid a screen presence as any I’ve seen in years. Likewise, Sean Baker’s manic and intoxicating Red Rocket could have won anything, especially for the unexpectedly great work done by Simon Rex and Suzanna Son, the latter of whom seems destined for bigger things. This isn’t at all meant to shade the year’s big winner, Titane’s Julia Ducournau; her historic Palme is well-deserved and arguably the most responsible choice the jury could have made.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy